Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland searching for home for three sweet bonded cats

Casey Richardson

Molly, Neville and Fleur, a bonded trio of cats, are hoping to find their forever home.

They've spent years at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, and their volunteers are seeking owners who want to take in them all.

"They're like one giant, 12 leg cat, One for all and all for one kind of deal with these three," President Lori Huot-Stewart said.

"We are confident that they are ready for a home."

The three are part of the 'Harry Potter' crew at the rescue, and would be delighted to curl up in your home.

"We have such hope that somebody is going to see this post and feel that that is the connection that they've been looking for. That's the magic that we're looking for."

If you are considering an addition to your family, email [email protected] attention, Harry Potter crew and the rescue will set up a meet and greet.