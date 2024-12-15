Penticton council to decide on support for SOS Health Care Society team-based primary care clinic

Photo: Pexels

Penticton council will be voting on exempting all building permit and inspection fees to help the SOS Health Care Society expand their health clinic on Tuesday.

The health care organizers are hoping attach everyone in the local communities to a doctor or nurse practitioner and keep their walk in clinic open.

The SOS Health Care Society presented to council on their proposal that would allow for the co-location of family physicians, nurse practitioners and other health professionals at the start of December.

So far, the society said 15 physicians have signed to shifts and more are interested in joining the team.

According to their report, this could attach 3,000 additional new patients to have a family doctor and support a community walk-in clinic.

The SOS Division of Family Practice took over the Apple Plaza Walk-In Clinic, which had closed its doors in September 2023, to continue to operate a walk-in.

SOS Health Care Society took over management operations officially for the CWIC on April 1, 2024, and is now seeking to expand their care. The hope is to have the 5600 square foot space open by July, costing $2.1 million for renovation and equipment.

The society explained to council that the current walk-in clinic is facing challenges with reaching the maximum amount patients to be seen early in the morning and has used all available room, meaning they can’t bring in more staff due to size restrictions.

Their request for council was to waive all construction permitting fees and expedite the permitting and licensing processes. They also asked for a permissive tax exemption once the clinic is operational.

Council then asked staff for more information about walk-in clinics in the community.

Staff's report to council expresses full support for the clinic, stating that it will be a "major asset" to the community.

"There is a strong need in Penticton for walk-in health services. Many Penticton residents are currently without a dedicated family doctor or health practitioner. The current number of individuals on the family doctor waitlist is over 3600. Even for those that do have a doctor, walk-in clinics provide an efficient means to address minor health care needs," the report reads.

City staff also believe it will be a strong recruitment tool in bringing in physicians and health care workers.

"Council may feel that health care related expenses are not the role of the municipality and that the province should fund the clinic. This clinic, however, will be independent of the province and not run by the Health Authority, which is a strong selling point to doctors and other health practitioners that wish to have autonomy from the health authority."

The recommendation from staff is for council to support the request for a grant in the amount of all building and permitting fees, given the community benefit.

Council will discuss the grant approval on Tuesday.

To find out more on the clinic or donate to their cause, click here.