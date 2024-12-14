Hilarious musical “Something Rotten!” bringing laughs and local talent to Penticton Lakeside Resort stage

Photo: Sound Stage productions

Get ready to laugh at some 16th century humour, with a night of wit and music in the musical “Something Rotten!” set to kick off in Penticton next month.

Presented by Soundstage Productions, tickets are on sale for the ensemble show, held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre from Jan. 15th – 18th.

The story follows two struggling playwrights in Renaissance London, competing against none other than William Shakespeare. The Bottom brothers’ plan is simple: write the world’s first musical.

The show opens Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the East Ballroom.

For more information, including tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.