Penticton's Below the Ankle store announces closure at the end of month

After nearly three years in business, a shoe store along Penticton's Main Street has announced they will be closing their doors.

Below the Ankle shared the announcement to social media on Friday.

"Fellow customers we will be closing in January. The building has sold and I'm expanding on my ventures. I'm going to miss all the wonderful faces from in town and visitors from all over," their post reads.

"I cannot tell you the amount of pics taken with the iconic platform shoe outside. It was a pleasure serving all of you."

"Thank you for it was a short. but rewarding experience. Drop in to say goodbye and take advantage of our markdowns as we progress towards our closing date."

Below the Ankle can be found at 255 Main Street.