City of Penticton partners with Telus SmartEnergy for savings on home electricity bills with new app

Photo: Contributed

A new partnership between the City of Penticton and Telus SmartEnergy has a come with a free 12-month subscription for residents.

The city announced the partnership earlier this week, which aims to help residents manage their home energy use and save up to 15 per cent annually on their energy bills.

The City of Penticton – which operates its own electric utility – said it is "taking proactive measures to ensure its services remain sustainable and cost-effective."

The 12-month subscription of the app includes a smart thermostat and two smart plugs for just $25, which will include $350 in total savings in both the subscription and devices.

“A recent survey of our residents found that 84.3 per cent are motivated to take steps to reduce their electrical bills. This pilot project with TELUS is an opportunity to provide Penticton’s electrical customers with the tools to become more aware of their daily energy usage,” Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in the news release.

“Not only can it help residents save on their bills, but it benefits the community’s entire electrical grid and supports our climate action targets.”

Telus' launch of the SmartEnergy program aims to address rising electricity demands in Canada that are outpacing the capacity of standing energy grids. The app aims to help Canadians conserve energy, while saving money on their energy bills and reducing their environmental footprint.

By connecting compatible smart devices like thermostats and plugs to Telus’ intuitive SmartHome+ app, subscribers can:

Automate home temperature settings, power down unused devices, and create personalized routines for your household.

Monitor home energy consumption with daily, weekly, monthly or yearly insights, including tips to maximize savings.

Participate in energy-saving events to reduce strain on the energy grid during peak usage times by automatically powering down connected devices or temporarily adjusting the thermostat temperature, all while earning Telus Rewards.

"Our partnership with the City of Penticton – the first of its kind with a Canadian utility provider – provides Penticton residents with the technology they need to take control of their household energy use and lower their energy costs,” Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at Telus said.

“Our SmartEnergy service also offers insights into Penticton’s peak energy times, allowing residents to participate in energy savings events to help lower demand when it's needed most. This partnership showcases how communities can lead the charge in transforming energy management in Canada, and we’re committed to inspiring other cities to embrace SmartEnergy as a powerful tool for addressing environmental challenges."

Penticton residents can now sign up for this exclusive SmartEnergy offer.

According to the city, for every SmartEnergy subscriber, Telus has committed to planting four trees per year on their behalf to further benefit the environment.

To learn more about SmartEnergy or to sign up, visit telus.com/penticton