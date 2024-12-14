Penticton's Slackwater Brewing teams up with Parkside Brewery to keep their beer flowing

Photo: Slackwater Brewing

Penticton's Slackwater Brewing has announced a new partner on Saturday, who will help keep their taps flowing.

The brewery took to social media to announce that they've teamed up with Port Moody's Parkside Brewery.

Slackwater's taproom closed at the end of October, after five years of business on Martin Street in the heart of downtown.

The brewery first opened in June 2019, as a "family and friend" ran business, brought about by Penticton resident Kelsey (Guerard) Peyton, and her husband Liam.

The brewpub-style brewery, grew from brewing to serve on-site customers, to expanding sales into four provinces.

At the start of October, the brewery shared in a social media post that they made the "difficult decision to permanently close" the taproom due to the "financial and operational challenges" they have faced in recent years.

They said their production and distribution would continue unaffected.

"Huge shoutout to Parkside for helping us keep our craft alive and our taps flowing. We're taking some time to plot our next adventure, but don't worry - you'll still be able to enjoy the Slackwater brews you know and love, crafted by one of BC's most respected Brewmasters," their announcement reads.

"Slackwater owes a massive debt of gratitude to its business partners who have enabled our growth during these incredibly challenging years. Their unwavering support will never be forgotten."

The brewery said to stay tuned for more details in the coming months - since this is just the "beginning of their next chapter."