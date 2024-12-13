Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton on Friday.

A purple substance being sold as "down" contains medetomidine, which is a non-opioid drug that does not respond to naloxone.

It is described as purple chunks or powder.

"While fentanyl will respond to naloxone, medetomidine will not. This can lead to complicated and long lasting overdose symptoms. Medetomidine suppresses respiration and has cardiovascular effects," IH said in their alert.

The substance comes with a high risk of overdose, prolonged sedation and overdose symptoms.

IH asks that anyone who may have a drug that looks like this to call or text: 236-422-1601 to get it tested before using.

There is a free drug-checking facility in Penticton at the ASK Wellness site, located at 594 Winnipeg Street.

The drug alert is in effect until Dec. 20, 2024.