Okanagan emergency animal rescue service asking for toy donations to comfort evacuated pets

Photo: ALERT

The Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, is seeking some toy donations for their furry rescues.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported organization, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones and emergencies to care for animals in need.

The organization took to social media to share that they recently responded to a house fire that destroyed everything a family had. Thankfully all the residents are unharmed.

While the family has a safe place to stay for a few days with their three large dogs, thanks to the Emergency Support Services Volunteers and the Red Cross, ALERT is asking for supplies to help out.

"When we respond, we include dog toys amongst the many other things they receive from us. But we are at the bottom of our toy barrel now. If you have any dog toys you are purging, large and small, or if you want to play Santa, we would welcome a clean toy for these special evacuees," they shared.

Donations can be dropped off to Box 208 at the UPS Store located at 437 Martin Street, Penticton. Or email [email protected] to arrange a pickup.