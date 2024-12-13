Pentictonite continues to support Discovery House with $50,000 donations towards their Shed the Light on Addiction campaign

Photo: Discovery House Janet Parker presents a $50,000 cheque to Discovery House

Penticton's Discovery House shared the incredibly generous donation from a local who has been supporting their work for years, just before their big event on Saturday.

Janet Parker presented a $50,000 cheque to Discovery House's "Shed the Light on Addiction" campaign.

"This remarkable contribution will enable us to further our mission of assisting men in breaking free from active addiction and guiding them toward a transformative path forward," the recovery society shared in a social media post.

"Your ongoing commitment and generosity have significantly impacted our organization and those we serve."

Parker has working with them since her son Colin passed away from an overdose on Oct. 4, 2016.

The eighth annual house light up takes place Saturday, Dec. 14 at their headquarters at 663 Winnipeg Street in Penticton.

From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be an open house and refreshment, followed by some speakers from the Discovery House program and the official light up of the house.

Purchase a bulb for the light up at a rate of $10 each or 25-bulb strands for $250. All proceeds will go towards a goal of $150,000 in donations for four recovery beds.

The fundraiser goal for this year is to raise $150,000 to fund four new recovery beds at Discovery House.

For more information about Discovery House and how to donate, click here.