Penticton Youth Centre receiving triple donation promise for goal of new accessible elevator

Photo: CFSOS Elevator Campaign Co-Chair Trevor Nelson (center), with team members from ARC Programs and Foundry Penticton

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has some great news to kick off the holiday season, announcing that their Penticton Youth Centre’s elevator project will see matching contributions from an outside organization —tripling contributions up to a total of $600,000.

“This is a significant step forward for the Penticton Youth Centre,” said Yuki Ihara, donor services manager at CFSOS, in a press release.

“An elevator has always been part of the vision for the centre, and this amazing commitment brings that vision within reach.”

The Penticton Youth Centre is home to four youth-serving organizations: Foundry Penticton, YMCA, ARC Programs and the Ministry of Children & Family Development.

Youth in the region can find services like counselling, employment assistance, primary care, peer support and more. It helps more than 1,000 youth annually.

But they are lacking an elevator, which has proven to be a barrier to some community members.

“There is an emotional impact on young people when there are accessibility roadblocks.” said Shelley Hunt, manager of community programs at the YMCA.

“We have had clients who are in wheelchairs, whom we continue to offer services to, but outside of our space. It does not send the message that this building is for all if it is not accessible to all. We are in the work of removing barriers, not creating them!”

The original fundraising goal was $900,000, but with this matching funding promise, that goal is now at $300,000.

Trevor Nelson, who has arranged for the $600,000 in matching donations, will serve as Co-Chair of this campaign alongside the Community Foundation.

“Early access to mental health and wrap-around services can make all the difference for young people and their families. By intervening early, we can help youth navigate challenges before they escalate, setting them on a path to healthier, more stable futures." said Nelson.

"This facility, owned by the Community Foundation, is a critical resource that must remain accessible to all who need it. Together, we can ensure it continues to provide vital support for our community for years to come.”

A donor wall or installation at the Penticton Youth Centre will recognize gifts of $5,000 or more.

"This campaign is an opportunity to leave a legacy of inclusivity and accessibility for our local youth," reads the press release.

"The Community Foundation asks you to join us in creating a space where all youth can receive the care and connection they need to thrive."

For more information on how to get involved and donate, click here.