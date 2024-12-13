All welcome at annual Polar Bear Dip in Summerland this New Year's Day

Photo: Mike Biden file photo

Feeling like braving the elements to kick off a brand new year? Join the Summerland Kinsmen Club at its 39th annual Polar Bear Dip.

On January 1, 2025, join the other dippers at Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park for the traditional plunge at noon sharp. All are welcome!



The Penticton Search and Rescue team will be in the water to monitor safety of all participants. There will be warming fires, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and available by donation, the traditional Polar Bear T-shirt.

"This event serves as a fundraiser for the Kinsmen Club of Summerland, with all proceeds going back to the community," reads a press release from the Kinsmen.



"The Summerland Kinsmen wish to thank our sponsors for continuing to support the community they live and work in."

For anyone wishing to donate who can't attend, or to learn more about the kinsmen, click here