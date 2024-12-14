City of Penticton moving to next step of forward-looking recreation facility plan

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton's Sports & Recreation Needs Assessment is heading into its next phase ahead of a full draft plan to be presented to council in spring 2025.

The assessment is an ongoing project intended to take stock of municipal recreational facilities and programming in order to come up with a plan for the next 15 years to ensure the city's needs are met.

“The strong response from the public showed a desire to have a voice in recommendations on current and future needs of sport and recreation programming, services and infrastructure in the city,” said Joanne Malar, the city’s manager of recreation, arts & culture, in a press release issued Friday.

“With that feedback, we can proceed through the next phases of the project towards a draft Sports & Recreation Needs Assessment.”

The public response period saw more than a thousand respondents through the online survey and local discussion events.

Council will receive a first look at the engagement results, "providing an overview of key themes from the survey and lays the foundation for the prioritization framework which will be used to translate the engagement and research into priorities for sport and recreation infrastructure in Penticton," at the Dec. 17 council meeting.

It will also be shared with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee in January.