Penticton named by Globe and Mail as one of 10 top most livable cities in Canada

Photo: Castanet

The Globe and Mail has ranked Penticton as one of Canada's most livable cities.

The editorial team, driven by a variety of data, called Penticton ninth overall, and first in both the "most livable city for young professionals" and "midlife transitions" categories.

They also ranked Penticton third most livable for newcomers, fifth for retirement and seventh for raising kids.

“We’re proud to see Penticton climb the charts in this national ranking, not to mention claiming the #1 position as the best city in Canada for young professionals,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“Penticton has long been known as a great place to retire, and now it’s wonderful to see our community recognized as a top destination for young professionals. All the work we’ve been doing to attract and welcome skilled workers and business leaders is paying off, and it’s exciting to see Penticton celebrated among the country’s top cities.”

The survey included 448 communities across the country.

“The city’s vibrancy is on the rise, driven by new housing options for every income level, a burgeoning culinary, winery and craft brewery scene, a robust job market, strong entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding natural amenities," said Blake Laven, city director of development services.