Cram the Cruiser fundraising event underway at Penticton Superstore

Photo: City of Penticton

Don't forget - the annual Cram the Cruiser event in Penticton is underway today, Friday Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of the Penticton RCMP and Community Policing, Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Bylaw Department, Penticton Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services Agency, and BC Corrections are all part of the event in the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot, accepting donations for the local food bank.

Bring non-perishable items or cash to give back to those in need this holiday season, and stop to say hi to the people who keep the community safe.

Their goal is 1,000 pounds of food, all going right to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.