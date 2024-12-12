Last Chance Gift & Artisans Expo returns to Penticton Trade & Convention Centre this weekend

Photo: Contributed

There's still some time to grab local gifts at the holiday market, with the Last Chance Gift & Artisans Expo returning to Penticton Trade & Convention Centre this weekend.

The fifth annual event includes dozens of unique vendors, selling items from jewelry and beauty product to food and home decor.

The event takes place on Dec. 14 and 15, running Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $3 per day or $5 for the weekend, which is payable at the door. Cash only. Children 15 and under are free. Partial proceeds go towards helping the Purple Pantry stock its shelves for people in need.