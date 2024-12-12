City of Penticton issues reminder to renew business licences before late fees

Photo: Castanet File photo

The City of Penticton is reminding business owners that even with mail delays on licence renewal invoices, they are still required to renew it before expiration.

Due to the Canada Post strike, delivery of December and January business licence renewal invoices have been slowed.

To avoid late fees, the city said to follow the due dates below:

If your business licence is valid through Dec. 31, 2024, payment will need to be received by Jan. 8, 2025, to avoid a $25 late fee. The 2024 Business Licencing Fee Schedule is online here. If your business licences is valid through Janu. 31, 2025, payment will need to be received by Feb. 7, 2025, to avoid a $25 late fee. For updated rates, see the 2025 Business Licencing Fee Schedule online here.

Payments can be made online or in person. City Hall accepts cash, debit, credit cards, cheque or money order.

For assistance, reach out to the customer service team by email at [email protected], by calling 250-490-2488, or in-person at City Hall Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.