Photo: PENSAR

The Penticton and District Search & Rescue team gave a special shout out to the CUPE 523 Okanagan Skaha Teachers' Union on Thursday.

Every year the CUPE 523 chooses a few non profits to make a charitable donation to and this year they chose the local group of volunteers.

PenSAR thanked them for their $500 donation.

The volunteer-run team provides rescue services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people to not wait for the situation to become dire before they call for help.