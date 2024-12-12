Penticton RCMP warn of increased thefts targeting secure parking lots and storage facilities

Photo: RCMP

Police are reminding Penticton residents to secure their personal items, after reporting a noticeable increase in thefts in parking lots and storage facilities.

The Penticton RCMP said the uptick has been in recent months and emphasizes the "need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to protect personal and business property."

The thefts have resulted in police urging citizens to take additional precautions to safeguard their belongings.

The RCMP is reminding of some key safety measures for residents:

Lock and secure property: Always lock vehicles and storage units, even for short periods. Use high-quality locks that are resistant to tampering or cutting. Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight inside vehicles or unsecured in storage units.

Enhance security features: Consider installing security cameras, motion-sensitive lighting, and alarm systems in parking areas or storage facilities. Ensure gates, fences, and access points to storage areas are robust and functioning properly.

Mark and record belongings: Mark tools, electronics, and other valuables with identifying features, such as engraving or labels. Maintain an inventory of items stored, including photos, serial numbers, and detailed descriptions.

Be vigilant and report suspicious activity: Report any unusual behavior near parking lots or storage facilities to the RCMP immediately. When feasible, park in well-lit areas with high visibility.

Utilize secure storage options: Opt for storage facilities that offer comprehensive security measures, such as surveillance cameras, alarm systems, and secure perimeters.



The public is encouraged to remain engaged in community safety efforts.

RCMP said promptly reporting thefts or suspicious activity can help address these crimes more effectively.

"We understand that these incidents not only are a cause for concern for citizens and businesses, but can also be quite costly due to the loss of valuable items and damage to property," Cst. Kelly Brett, with the Penticton RCMP said in a news release.

"We are increasing patrols in high-risk areas and working closely with property owners to reduce these incidents. By working together and adopting preventative measures, we can minimize the risk of theft."

For more information on how to stay safe at home and in the community, head to the BC RCMP web page.