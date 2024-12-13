Summerland locally-owned charity thrift store opens up art gallery and cafe next door

Photo: Jules Twisted Whiskers Cafe

A Summerland local who recently opened a thrift store to help fund fine arts lessens for kids had expanded her business, adding on an art gallery and coffee shop.

Jules opened up Twister Thrifters in support of her local non-profit, Heart for Art two months ago on Main Street in downtown.

"The thrift store is really busy. People love it and we're getting lots of positive feedback," she said.

Proceeds of the non-profit go towards funding children and teens in Summerland and Penticton, to be able to attend art, dance and music lessons.

"So we give them a certain amount of money per year, and then they can spend it on whatever programs that they want to go into in the community," Jules said.

So far, the store has been able to raise more than $2000.

Twisted Whiskers, the gallery and coffee shop, opened up last week, showcasing original artwork, prints and cards from eight local artists.

The store used to be Cherry Tree Quilts store and has the two areas connected.

The cafe carries espresso-based drinks and desserts.

"We eventually will be getting into more items like soups and sandwiches and things, but we got to start slow," Jules said with a chuckle.

"I think that it's a really nice space for people to come and relax and and talk to people."

Jules aims to keep the costs for the cafe as low as possible.

The store will soon be opening up their art section in the back, with arts and crafts for kids to come in and try out.

The thrift store is always seeking donations, for any type of items that you have around your house that you could donate to a good cause. Jules said they do not need clothes donations, as they work with other thrift stores and are fully supplied.

She said they are accepting most items at this time, just not any large electrical items or large furniture items such as sofas and mattresses.

Twister Thrifters is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Twisted Whiskers Cafe is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 9908 and 9910 Main Street.