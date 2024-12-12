South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public help finding wanted man

Photo: Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man.
William Leonard Gaddy, 34, is wanted on an outstanding warrant as of Monday for possession of stolen property over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to appear,
He is described as:
-
Caucasian Male
-
5'6" (168 cm)
-
119 lbs (54kg)
-
brown hair
-
brown eyes
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Gaddy is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file #2023-9200.
Those who wish to remain anonymous an contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca