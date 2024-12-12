South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public help finding wanted man

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

William Leonard Gaddy, 34, is wanted on an outstanding warrant as of Monday for possession of stolen property over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to appear,

He is described as:

Caucasian Male

5'6" (168 cm)

119 lbs (54kg)

brown hair

brown eyes

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Gaddy is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file #2023-9200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous an contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca