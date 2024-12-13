South Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking for public's help in finding stolen model airplanes

Photo: Crime Stoppers

The South Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public to be on the look out for a couple of model airplanes that were recent swiped from a storage unit.

According to the crime prevention program, the locker in the Abbott Street area of Penticton was broken into sometime overnight on Sunday.

They said miscellaneous items were stolen including two model airplanes, which are detailed below

Model Airplane 1: Red and White, Low wing about 40" long and the plane's overall length is about 50" with an electric motor and electronic controls inside.

Model Airplane 2: Delta wing plane with no wheels, electric motor is on the tail and electric controls on the inside.

Anyone who spots these planes or may have any information is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

Or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca