Penticton Secondary School's Toys for Tots to Teens gathering hundreds of donations

Casey Richardson

Penticton Secondary School was full of holiday cheer on Thursday, opening their doors for their annual "Toys for Tots to Teens" event.

Every year, members of the leadership class work together to raise donations from the community, aiming to gather 1,000 donated toys and other gift items suitable for kids aged 0-18.

The donations are then distributed to families in need, to ensure no child in Penticton goes without a gift during the holiday season.

The fundraising event includes live performances and a free breakfast.

The Toys For Tots event follows the annual 10,000 Tonight initiative, which is a yearly event that aims to raise 10,000 or more non-perishable food items to be distributed through the Salvation Army to people in need this holiday season.

Toy donations can still be dropped off at Canadian Tire or Penticton secondary school anytime this week.