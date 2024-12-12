Canadian Forces Snowbirds will bring their aerial show to Peach Fest 2025 in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Peach Festival is excited that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be back this summer.



“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome the Snowbirds back to the Peach Festival,” said Shawna Tinga, president of the Penticton Peach Festival, in a press release.

“Their performances have always been a highlight of our event, and this year promises to be no different. It’s a thrilling experience for all ages and an incredible way to celebrate our community.”



The Snowbirds are Canada’s military aerobatics team and showcase synchronized maneuvers and stunts around the country.



This year, their performance will take place on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. over the shores of Okanagan Lake.



Peach Fest is free to attend and offers five days of a huge variety of lie entertainment. The full lineup for Peach Fest 2025 has not yet been released, but they are happy to confirm the Snowbirds will be part of the fun.

For more information on Peach Fest, click here.