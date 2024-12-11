Help needed for play structures at local preschool in Penticton

Photo: Learning for Little People Preschool

Learning for Little People Preschool is launching a campaign to restore its iconic "crooked playhouses" in Penticton.

The structures are described as "a highlight of the preschool’s award-winning outdoor play yard for decade," and "cherished symbols of the creativity and joy that define the preschool's play-based learning philosophy."

But the playground features now need a makeover for safety, and the preschool is hosting a December online donation campaign.

“As a non-profit organization and registered charity, we rely entirely on the generosity of our community to fund projects like this,” said Ale Morales, vice-president of the Learning for Little People Preschool Board, in a press release.

“The crooked playhouses are not just part of our preschool — they’re part of Penticton’s story. We hope the community will join us in ensuring they remain a vibrant part of our children’s experience for years to come.”



The donation campaign will run throughout December, and contributions can be made online here.

"Join us in restoring the crooked playhouses and supporting the next generation of learners. Together, we can keep the magic of Learning for Little People Preschool alive for years to come."