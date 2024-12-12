Doctor-led South Okanagan group running pilot project for autism assessments

Casey Richardson

A group of South Okanagan healthcare professionals and parents have come together in the hopes of proving there may be a better way to diagnose autism — a key factor in getting the necessary support in a child's life.

"I felt that I was kind of a cog in a broken machine, and I needed to be able to do more," said Dr. Miriam Oliver, a pediatrician and qualified autism assessment specialist.

Oliver along with speech language pathologists Janette Grant and Maureen Wourms Larson, started the South Okanagan Assessment Program (SOAP) in August 2024.

The multidisciplinary autism assessment program works directly with school-based teams within South Okanagan School Districts 53 and 67 to triage the highest-needs children.

The program focuses on the highest-needs children first and provides cost-free autism assessments to those families.

"I've been practicing in pediatrics for the past seven years. I think what all of us have been noticing is that the most vulnerable, high-needs children were just falling through the cracks in terms of autism assessment," Oliver said.

"Kids who sometimes were almost nonverbal or really struggled in many ways were waiting two to three years for an autism assessment, and during that time they were falling more and more behind academically and socially and behaviourally, and the schools and the families were just really struggling to meet their needs, and as a pediatrician, so was I."

The 12-month pilot project aims to significantly improve equity of access to assessment, along with time, quality, cost, and the volume of assessments in the South Okanagan.

Progress being made

Since beginning this fall, the team has already helped 16 kids, thanks to local Rotary clubs providing funding.

"They graciously got us through the first few months of our program," Oliver said.

"But now we are running out of funding and we do need to bring things public, and we're hoping that we'll take advantage of some of the Christmas spirit and ask for the public to think about supporting a child for an autism diagnosis this year."

The three health care professionals have been volunteering hundreds of hours towards the initiative, passionate about creating a better system.

The team has managed to get the diagnosis costs down to $500 per child, which for comparison, would usually cost a family between $2,300-$3,500 through private autism assessments, which can be accessed in roughly 3-6 months.

Families who cannot afford a private session must wait up to 24-36 months for a public autism assessment through IHCAN, the Interior Health Child Assessment Network.

According to the BC Autism Assessment Network, the overall wait time in the province is approximately 80.6 weeks, but wait times may vary across the province.

Families struggle in waiting

One family, who spoke with Castanet after utilizing SOAP, said they were facing years of waiting for an assessment for their seven-year-old son.

Leanne and Derek Lutz said they noticed that from a young age, their son was a little bit different.

"He's always been a busy boy, and we noticed things such as sensitivities with textures and sounds and that kind of thing," Derek said, noting there was increased difficulties when he got into grade school and was in the bigger classrooms.

"Our school support was great. They kind of had the same feelings as us."

The parents and the school did everything they could, but knew he needed to be seen by an autism assessment specialist.

"It took us five months to get into a pediatrician, and then we were told 12 to 18 months for the IHCAN assessment. Then when we finally did get a phone call, we were told 'No, another 12 to 18 months.' And that was after it had been a year," Leanne said.

With a diagnosis through their school, the parents were connected with the trial Dr. Oliver was running and were able to see her within two months.

"With the official paperwork, suddenly it just opens doors so we could go to the school right after," Leanne said.

With that, their son was given a full-time educational assistant to help him in the classroom starting this school year.

“The school has designated support for him, a plan in place, and everything runs a little smoother. Everyone's on the same page. So we definitely still have ups and downs for sure, but it's hopefully, trending in the right direction," Derek said.

Championing the cause

Louise Kozier, who is also a mom of a child with autism, is working to champion SOAP with Dr. Oliver and create a parent support network and advocacy group to help other families navigate the system more effectively.

"Prior to the diagnosis, it was a very challenging time for my family, as it is for many other families, as we were trying to figure out what extra support our child needed," she said,,

"It was a long, very bumpy road to get to the bottom of it and to determine that he needed the support at school that only an official autism diagnosis would allow. "

Faced with a two to three-year waiting list, Kozier went forward with a private assessment for her son.

"So getting the diagnosis was a relief, but I think it also really put the spotlight for me on the social problem that we have," she said.

"This has been the hardest time in my life and for my family's life, yet we are supported and have the ability to do this. What about all the families that are stuck on that waiting list and the gap is just getting wider for those children where the support is needed most?"

Oliver has been able to double her assessment volume through SOAP, which she attributed to being able to partner with a speech-language pathologist.

"In the past, half of my time was clinical and a half was administrative because I'd have to review and summarize about 20 different documents even prior to seeing each child," she explained.

However, with the pathologist providing additional assessment, helping with administrative work, and utilizing their clinical skills, the background work is much more efficient.

They also are able to communicate better with the schools, be active in the classrooms and provide more information on how the child does in an educational setting to Oliver.

"These children really blossom once they have access to the right supports and the families too," Oliver said.

"We are hoping that this is a project that we can not only implement in the South Okanagan but potentially elsewhere in BC because we really feel that working together as multidisciplinary teams across healthcare and education has benefited children and families and is truly the best way of supporting these kids."

It takes a village

As a parent of a child with autism herself, Oliver said it can be very validating to find that the reason that your child is different is because the brain is wired differently.

"We need to be able to celebrate neurodiversity within our community and to appreciate the beauty that brings to our community and provide support for everyone," she said.

"I'm the only pediatrician in the South Okanagan doing autism assessments," she claimed, "And so I felt that I needed to use my voice and my skills to create a better system."

Grant said the nature of autism requires that families have a team and kids have a team.

"What we've done now is identified that we can have a bigger team here and a more effective team. And I think from the school perspective, their comfort level now with communicating with pediatricians and the healthcare system is already changing for the better," she added, noting she is getting good feedback from the schools.

SOAP stated that following diagnosis, schools get assigned $19,000 per year of funding for that child to support one-on-one or shared Educational Assistant support, Occupational Therapy, Speech-Language Pathology and an Individualized Education Plan.

Families will also receive $6,000 per year to spend on additional home support.

Without funding, children without a diagnosis are often sent home from school after only 1-2 hours because the school is unable to support their needs, taking parents away from their work and causing strain on income.

Support making changes

Kozier said once her child was given his needed tools at school as well as at home, she noticed a big change.

"I recently spoke to his teacher, and because he's now able to attend school—not quite full time, but almost—and she told me he stands out now in the classroom," she said, adding that the child is working on empathy and peer connection.

Kozier said the pilot aims to show relevant government ministries what can be done at a community level when different experts and professionals are allowed ro connect and work in a pragmatic way.

“The goal for me, personally, is for families going through this don't feel alone, feel supported, and that children don't get left behind.”

The program is currently looking for funding to complete the 12-month pilot project, hoping that a year of solid data – and stories of children whose lives have been improved – will compel the government to make it a permanently funded program in the South Okanagan and beyond.

“Basically, you're changing a family's life and a child's life. You're opening doors to a lot of funding that's already there from the government that our tax dollars are going towards, but it's locked. So with the support, any amount helps,” Kozier said.

The goal is to raise $30,000 for the next year to help as many kids as possible.

The end goal would be for one day to see every child have access to a potential autism diagnosis within six months, Oliver said.

“I've been really passionate about being able to help these kids and these families that are struggling, and to be able to see on the other end, how these kids thrive after they get the diagnosis that they need.”

For anyone who wants to learn more or volunteer, reach out through email at [email protected]

For donations, email [email protected] or call OSNS at 250-492-0295 stating the donation is for the SOAP program.