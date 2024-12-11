Okanagan Falls fire team drops tongue-in-cheek steamy 2025 calendar for 75th anniversary

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special 2025 calendar.

Local fire teams have been reminding holiday gift-buyers that the calendar, originally released in October, is ready for the new year.

"Christmas shopping today? Just a reminder our anniversary calendars are available to purchase directly from our hall on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Just $25, cash or e-transfer," said the fire department in a Facebook post.

Some of the photos included in the calendar are a little tongue-in-cheek steamy, and many celebrate the crew at in general in their work protecting the community.

On Monday, Osoyoos Fire Rescue congratulated the OK Falls team on the 75-year milestone.

"To commemorate this milestone they have dropped their 75th Anniversary Calendars for sale this holiday season [ ...] Congratulations on 75 years of service!"