Photo: Chelsea Powrie

A classic Penticton food and convenience location is back in business after years of hiatus and renovation.

The old 24/7 convenience store on Main Street at Eckhardt Avenue re-opened its doors with new life this week.

Now, the location is operating as an Osmow's Shawarma, a chain franchise restaurant popular in central and eastern Canada but new to the South Okanagan.

The restaurant was packed around lunchtime when Castanet popped by to check out the new setup.

The location, which operated as 24Main and had hot food options at the time, closed in 2021 and changed ownership.

Local businessman Gary Johal picked up the lease again. He had started the business at first, but sold it in 2002.

Johal told Castanet in 2021 he wanted to do a good job bringing the location back to life, and was not going to rush the project.

Now, the doors are open again, though the convenience store side is not yet operational. The convenience store will be known as 24Seven.

In the meantime, the shawarmas are being served up.

"We’re excited to serve you again and are working hard on major renovations to bring a refreshed and fully stocked convenience store to town in the coming months," reads a message share to social media from a member of the Osmow's team.