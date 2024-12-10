Toys for Tots to Teens back again seeking donations to make local kids' holidays bright

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The annual Toys for Tots to Teens fundraiser is coming up quickly in Penticton.

Aiming to ensure no child from 0-18 years old goes without this holiday season, the event is run by local high school leadership students.

For more than 20 years, the event has gathered funds and new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages.

Donations can be dropped off at Canadian Tire or Penticton secondary school anytime this week, or at the event on Thursday Dec. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the high school.

"This year, the need is greater than ever," reads the event description.

"While shopping this week, please consider picking up an extra toy to help make wishes come true."

The event will feature live performances and a free breakfast for all dropping off donations.

And for those who can't make it, donations can be made online here.