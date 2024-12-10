Annual Penticton job fair now seeking employers seeking employees

Photo: City of Penticton

Registration is now open to employers looking to secure a spot at the annual Start Here Penticton Job Fair this coming spring.

On March 19, 2025, hundreds of prospective employees will check out booths about local job opportunities at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“This event attracted more than 900 people through its doors last year, including everyone from high school students to highly skilled professionals scoping out new opportunities,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release.

“For local employers, not only can you meet your potential next hire, but it’s also a great way to showcase your organization to hundreds throughout the community.”

Employers must sign up to participate, and pay a fee. An early-bird rate is available until Dec. 20, 2024 online here.

“This job fair is the largest of its kind within the South Okanagan and now, in its third year, we’re excited to see how it continues to grow,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We encourage prospective employees to take advantage of our early-bird rate to ensure they lock in before spaces sell out. As always, this event remains free for jobseekers.”

In addition to employer booths, the event will feature free sessions by WorkBC on trending topics to help job-seekers.

“Anyone who has been through the job-seeking process knows how hard it can be to stand out amongst a crowd. At this job fair, not only can you meet employers face-to-face, but you can gain some new skills and hear about employment trends that may just give you that competitive advantage,” said Cary Berger, community engagement manager, WorkBC Centre South Okanagan.

Job seekers can attend for free. They can register ahead of time for their free ticket, to help give the organizers a better idea of numbers, but this is not required.