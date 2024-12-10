Penticton addiction recovery centre hosting annual 'Shed the Light on Addiction'

Photo: Discovery House file photo Penticton's Discovery House strives to "return fathers to children & sons to families"

Discovery House South Okanagan is hosting its eight annual house light up, aiming to "Shed the Light on Addiction."

The charity provides abstinence-based recovery beds for men in the South Okanagan community struggling with addiction, with a goal of reuniting children with fathers.

Their annual light up will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 at their headquarters at 663 Winnipeg Street in Penticton

From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be an open house and refreshment, followed by some speakers from the Discovery House program and the official light up of the house.

"Join us to celebrate recovery and remember those we've lost as we offer the community the chance to come and share some Christmas cheer," reads a press release from the charity.

Purchase a bulb for the light up at a rate of $10 each or 25-bulb strands for $250. All proceeds will go towards a goal of $150,000 in donations for four recovery beds.

For more information about Discovery House and how to donate, click here.