City of Penticton Animal Care & Control offering free hampers for pets in need

Photo: City of Penticton Animal Care and Control

The City of Penticton's Animal Care & Control is happy to be able to provide 124 holiday pet hampers for cats and dogs, free to those who need them.

"These hampers are for anyone who is finding it difficult to provide the little extras for your furry friends," reads a social media post from the group.

"Due to the limited supply, we can only offer one per household. We will not hold hampers, it's first come, first serve."

Drop by Animal Control at 2330 Dartmouth Drive to pick one up. Anyone with limited mobility can call 250-460-1117 for hamper delivery.

"A special thanks to our friends at PetSmart and Lucky's Pet Supply for helping make this possible!"