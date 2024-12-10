Penticton airport to host emergency vehicle drills Tuesday morning

Photo: City of Penticton

Residents of Penticton should not be alarmed by flashing lights and emergency vehicles at the airport this morning.

According to a YYF post on social media, the Penticton Fire Department is conducting emergency response training starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"The simulation will involve fire trucks with active lights being escorted onto the runway," the update reads.

"If this situation required an evacuation order or alert, Penticton residents would receive emergency text message notifications."

City of Penticton emergency text alerts can be signed up for online here.