Penticton dog walking company launches fundraiser for woman in crash with dogs

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton dog walking service is raising funds for one of their own after a medical emergency led to a frightening crash.

In late October, a walker with Muddy Paws Dog Walking named Jade had an accident on the road while transporting some of the dogs, and she has been in serious condition ever since with a broken neck.

The community rallied to find all the dogs, who were all found safe.

Now, Muddy Paws is trying to help Jade while she recovers.

"She is still recovering from her injuries, and as such is unable to work. With this in mind we have created a GoFundMe to help her acquire enough funds to manage her living expenses and food expenses while she recovers," reads a social media post from the company.

"If you have the ability to donate to help us cover their living expenses while Jade recovers from her accident that would be greatly appreciated!"

They are also hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. at Wildflower Distilling Co. in downtown Penticton.

There will be prizes and cocktails, and all raffle proceeds will go directly to Jade and her family.

All are welcome.