Court proceedings creep along for Penticton city councillor accused of historical sexual assault against children

Photo: James Miller handout photo

Court proceedings continue for a Penticton city councillor accused of historical sexual assault against three children.

James Miller, 59, had a brief appearance in Sarnia, Ont. court Tuesday morning to discuss some nuts and bolts of the case, details of which are protected by a standard publication ban.

His lawyer intends to collect all disclosure from the Crown relating to the alleged crimes before his client makes an election, meaning a choice of which court to formally hear the case. It is the step before Miller enters a guilty or not guilty plea.

Miller was first arrested on sexual assault charges by police in Penticton acting with Ontario police on Aug. 1, then again this past Friday, Nov. 7 for multiple more similar charges including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

According to an Ontario court information document detailing the claims against Miller, three men — who were children under 16 at the time of the alleged incidents — have accused Miller of illegal sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault in a time frame ranging from 1989 to the 2000s.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. say all the alleged crimes took place during Miller's time in that city working as a youth basketball coach.

Miller is now the managing editor of the Kelowna Courier and Penticton Herald, and is a city council member.

He has been on standard mandatory paid leave from his elected role ever since his first arrest, as per the B.C. Local Government Act.

Recently, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield announced he would be asking Miller and the other councillors for their plans for the remaining two years of their terms, given that the city is already facing one expensive council by-election due to the resignation of now-MLA Amelia Boultbee.

Bloomfield said he has been hearing questions from the public about how many seats are open, ostensibly given Miller's legal issues and paid leave, and made it clear that any decision to resign would be Miller's alone.

Miller is due back in court on Jan. 7, 2025 for further case management.

Meanwhile, police in Sarnia say their investigation into allegations against Miller is ongoing, and they are interested in speaking to anyone who has additional information or may be a victim. The first arrest in August led to the two other alleged victims coming forward in the fall.

They are asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Veale with the Sarnia Criminal Investigations Division at (519)-344-8861.