Cram the Cruiser event is back to support local Penticton food bank

Community protectors in Penticton are once again launching Cram the Cruiser, an annual event raising funds and food for those in need.

“This will be the third year we’ve done Cram the Cruiser and the response has been overwhelming,” said Bylaw Services officer Travis Mills in a press release.

“Throughout the year, we see first-hand the struggles that many people are experiencing and this year has been a tough one for many. The goal of Cram the Cruiser is to make the season a little brighter. We are hoping to raise more than 1,000 pounds of food donations for the community.”

Members of the Penticton RCMP and Community Policing, Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Bylaw Department, Penticton Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services Agency, and BC Corrections will all be part of the event on Dec. 13 at the Real Canadian Superstore.

All are welcome to pop by and say hi and drop off a donation. Everything collected will be going to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop off non-perishable food and toys, and/or cash. The latter will be used by the Salvation Army to purchase food to fill any gaps in donations.

The Salvation Army says the most needed items are: crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables and canned proteins.