Penticton council approves three new street names at upcoming development

Photo: Contributed

New street names have been given a preliminary green light at the site of a future mega-complex in Penticton.

Dubbed the "Innovation District," the living and retail development located at 1704 Government Street, a 10-acre plot across from Penticton Regional Hospital, will see upwards of 1,500 apartment units with a mix of strata and rental, plus spaces for retail and offices.

It will be built in phases over several years.

Given its scale, the complex will require new city streets. City staff consulted a reserve list of more than 260 street names that are in reserve as approved city street names.

In this case, the developers made their own recommendations: "Innovation," "Discovery" and "Dynamic" for the new streets needed.

The idea, city staff said, was to keep the names on theme with the "Innovation District."

City council unanimously approved the names at Tuesday's meeting.

Council also voted to direct city staff to review the bylaw responsible for naming streets and present an updated bylaw and policy to council at a later date.

Staff specifically noted there are no previously approved Indigenous names for streets, which may be something council wishes to explore.