Penticton  

Penticton Indian Band elects eight councillors for four-year term

PIB elects new councillors

The Penticton Indian Band has now completed its councillor election process.

Polls closed on Dec. 7 and the eight winners for the four-year term are as follows:

  • Timmothy Lezard
  • Joseph Pierre
  • Dolly Kruger
  • Lesley Gabriel
  • Suzanne Johnson
  • Clint Gabriel
  • Charlene Roberds
  • Kathy Pierre

"The successful incumbents and newly elected councillors will begin their duties immediately and will hold their first introductory and welcoming of the new council members at the next regularly scheduled chief and council meeting on December 17, 2024," reads a press release from the PIB.

"The newly elected chief and council members will be officially sworn in at a ceremony to be held on December 14, 2024."

