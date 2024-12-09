Penticton Indian Band elects eight councillors for four-year term

Photo: Contributed Left to Right: Clint Gabriel, Timmothy Lezard, Charlene Roberds, Chief Greg Gabriel, Joseph Pierre, Lesley Gabriel (w/Kaleb Gabriel) and Dolly Kruger. Missing: Suzanne Johnson and Kathy Pierre

The Penticton Indian Band has now completed its councillor election process.

Polls closed on Dec. 7 and the eight winners for the four-year term are as follows:

Timmothy Lezard

Joseph Pierre

Dolly Kruger

Lesley Gabriel

Suzanne Johnson

Clint Gabriel

Charlene Roberds

Kathy Pierre

"The successful incumbents and newly elected councillors will begin their duties immediately and will hold their first introductory and welcoming of the new council members at the next regularly scheduled chief and council meeting on December 17, 2024," reads a press release from the PIB.

"The newly elected chief and council members will be officially sworn in at a ceremony to be held on December 14, 2024."