South Okanagan Women in Need Society hosting 'Pop-up Post Office' to ensure donations are collected

Photo: Contributed

Amidst the ongoing Canada Post strike, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society has decided to host a "Pop-up Post Office," to ensure all donations to their work make it to the right hands.

The society, which provides aid and housing to women, youth and children fleeing domestic abuse, will be hosting their Share the Spirit of Giving Sponsor Family Day at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

"This Pop-up Post Office event is a convenient way to drop off your monetary donation in person, ensuring it reaches local women, youth, and children at risk of violence and abuse. Your generosity provides hope, safety, and support for those in need this holiday season," reads a press release from the registered charity.

Donations can also be dropped off at the SOWINS Administration Office during business hours before Dec. 24, or donate online.