Heavy fog in forecast for Merritt and Princeton

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks a dog in dense fog at Strathcona Park in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Heavy fog is forecast to roll into the Similkameen this morning, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected early Monday in Merritt and Princeton, though it should dissipate as the morning carries on.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," reads the statement from Environment Canada.

In addition to the Similkameen, the North Peace River, Cariboo, Nicola, Prince George, Similkameen and Stuart-Nechako areas are also forecast heavy fog.