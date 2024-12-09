Ski, sip and more in South Okanagan

Photo: Gunbarrel Saloon

There’s no better place to enjoy fresh snow than in the South Okanagan, and there are plenty of apres-ski options to explore as well.

Apex Mountain Resort is well underway into their 2024-2025 season, with general manager James Shalman saying the season has been off to a “great start.”

“This was our opening weekend and there are a lot of very happy and excited customers up here,” he said. “The forecast is for a La Nina season which is a higher snowfall than average forecast.”

All lifts are in operation, he added, however some of the steep black diamond terrain is closed until there’s more snowfall.

“We have a very good natural base all over the mountain and Apex, one of the only mountains in BC to have snowmaking from the top of the mountain to bottom,” said Shalman.

“The natural snowbase is consolidated well with the ground and we are set up well for the rest of the season.”

The skating loop and pond open Dec. 20, and lift tickets can be found at Costco, Sportchek, Freeride Board Shop and Travel Penticton.

Just up the road from Apex you’ll find Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, a snowy paradise with trails for all ski levels. Enjoy Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, and if you’re new - or a seasoned member - try lessons!

Nickel Plate boasts 45 kilometres of groomed skiing trails and 22.5 snowshoeing trails.

After your outdoor adventure, up at Apex the Gunbarrel Saloon is ready to satisfy any appetite worked up on the hill.

"Voted 10 times in a row as the #1 Apres Ski Bar in Canada, The Gunbarrel Saloon offers the true essence of a slope-side bar. Located in the centre of the village, there is something for everyone to enjoy," reads the Gunbarrel's online description.

Down the hill, check out Time Family of Wines for a sophisticated sip after a day on the mountain.

