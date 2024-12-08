South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association's new Cultural Centre now open for events

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association

The South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association Cultural Centre is now open on Winnipeg Street in Penticton.



"Discover the South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association's stunning new spacious cultural space — a venue that beautifully blends rustic and vintage themes with the rich heritage of Métis culture," reads a SOSMA Facebook post.

SOSMA held their grand opening on Nov. 2. This is the first time in more than 22 years that Penticton has had an office and cultural centre.

"Our space includes a Smart Screen and projector for seamless presentations, as well as a kitchen and drinks cart. We offer both an in-unit bathroom and an accessible handicap washroom for your convenience," the post reads.

The space is dedicated to honouring and preserving Métis heritage while also providing a hub for the general community to connect.

The centre will be home to meetings, workshops and events, including a moccasin making workshop on Jan. 4 and 5.

Additionally, SOSMA is offering the new space for event rentals.

SOSMA represents roughly 800 verified Métis citizens, however, it additionally represents 2,000 unverified Métis citizens, according to organizers.

Those interested in booking the Métis Association Cultural Centre are asked to email [email protected].