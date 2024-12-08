Summerland rescue looking to match many of their resident cats with perfect homes for the holidays

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to match people up with a new furry friend for the holiday season.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said some of the cats have been around for a long time.

"They do give us this little sense of security and comfort when we walk through and we see the same little faces and the same little whiskers. And ultimately, our wish is to find loving homes and families," she said.

"Of course, we wonder if any of these guys have actually been in a family or experienced a Christmas season."

The resident cats of the sanctuary will still be well taken care of during the holidays season, as the dedicated volunteers continue their usual shifts all throughout the holidays.

"They are loved every day by our dedicated volunteers who are willingly spending their holiday season so they can ensure that there is sufficient lap time in cuddles and snuggles with these guys," Huot-Stewart added.

"If there is anyone out there that is feeling a little lonely over the holiday season and maybe thinks that this is the right time for you to include a little cat friend, then please email us."

If you are considering an addition to your family, email [email protected] attention, Christmas Companion and the rescue will set up a meet and greet.