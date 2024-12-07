Penticton council requests more info before supporting SOS Health Care Society team-based primary care clinic

Photo: Pixabay

A group of South Okanagan Silmilkameen health care organizers are hoping attach everyone in the local communities to a doctor or nurse practitioner and keep their walk in clinic open.

The SOS Health Care Society presented on Tuesday to Penticton City Council on their proposal that would allow for the co-location of family physicians, nurse practitioners and other health professionals.

So far, the society said 15 physicians have signed to shifts and more are interested in joining the team. There are nine existing Primary Care Providers that have signed and three new physicians, who have committed to move to area.

According to their report, this could attach 3,000 additional new patients to have a family doctor and support a community walk-in clinic.

The SOS Division of Family Practice took over the Apple Plaza Walk-In Clinic, which had closed its doors in September 2023, to continue to operate a walk-in.

SOS Health Care Society took over management operations officially for the CWIC on April 1, 2024, and is now seeking to expand their care. The hope is to have the 5600 square foot space open by July, costing $2.1 million for renovation and equipment.

The society explained to council that the current walk-in clinic is facing challenges with reaching the maximum amount patients to be seen early in the morning and has used all available room, meaning they can’t bring in more staff due to size restrictions.

Coun. Helena Konanz expressed support for the project and the need for a more fulsome discussion later on.

Council has asked staff for more information about walk-in clinics in the community and the proposed medical clinic on Skaha Lake Road.

A report is due back to Council by the first meeting in February.