Naramata Bench property with famous metal Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture for sale at $32.8 million

A massive estate along the Naramata Bench has come up for sale, including with it a custom-built, 50-foot long, 35-foot tall metal Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that's become famous around Penticton.

The 14.34 acres property includes a stone-clad mansion with a gym and lounge on the ground floor, a number of guest cottages, 5-acres of cherry groves, a 10 car garage, a 15-ton helipad and hydraulic tilt up helicopter hanger.

The colossal T-Rex statue, commissioned by the local private landowner from metalwork artist Kevin Stone, was installed above the KVR Trail below Munson Mountain in the fall of 2023.

The statue, which donned the nicknamed "Alice" from Stone, took more than two years to design and build.

Made of mirror-polished metal, Stone previously told Castanet the sculpture was estimated to be 17,000 pounds but ended up being around 12,000 pounds, and 50 feet long.

The statue was commissioned by property-owner Frank Schilling, a Canadian internet investor who found success in domain name registration. He wanted something eye-catching to display on the rolling lawn and told Castanet he decided to go with a T-Rex since he'd always liked dinosaurs.

The estate located on Lower Bench Road, includes the two neighbouring properties that have been bundled and is listed for sale at $32.8 million.

-

REW, in partnership with Castanet, has the largest database of real estate listings in the Thompson-Okanagan. Start your real estate adventure here.