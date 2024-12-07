RCMP provide snapshot of South Okanagan-Simillkameen crime, seeing success with nurse-cop pair up

Photo: RCMP file photo

RCMP say they remain focused on enhancing efforts in addressing public safety across the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

At Thursday's meeting, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board welcomed RCMP representatives from local detachments and Cpl. Dan Pollock to run through the latest statistics from the third quarter of 2024.

Supt. Beth McAndie was absent from the meeting.

Police provided their standard quarterly update, and highlighted programs seeing success in the area.

Pollock said their community policing teams participated in multiple restorative justice meetings and noted that the Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT), which has trained psychiatric nurses paired with RCMP officers to respond to issues that involve mental health crises, has seen good progress.

"The team of two officers and three nurses work seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and remain heavily tasked to support when able," he added.

Officers respond to calls for service where there is a reported mental health component.

"Often during the initial call to RCMP, it's not known that the subject is experiencing mental health or addiction issues, and the ICRT team, which is the crisis team, may be called to assist and assess after the fact," Pollock said.

The nursing team provides mentorship to frontline teams and Pollock said has enhanced their skills in relation to supporting those in the community.

"It's opening our team's eyes to community partners and options when engaging those with mental health and addictions issues and requiring supports during the day to day interactions."

Officers are required to regularly re-certify their descalation training.

"Although we've been seeing a decline in the stats for our crisis response team in the last few months, we believe it's partly due to the collaborative approach of police and Interior Health, resulting in a reduction calls to the same repeat clients as well," Pollock added.

From Jan. 1, 2024 until Oct. 8, the ICRT team has supported 513 calls for service in the Penticton area.

Pollock said their Repeat Offender Management Team and crime reduction unit remains heavily engaged in the detachments, which identifies the most active repeat offenders within the city and RDOS jurisdiction areas.

As an example, Pollock said the team was able to obtain charge approval on one repeat break and enter offender and made multiple arrests on individuals for possession of stolen property related to auto theft, possession of firearms, drug trafficking and broken court release conditions.

"There was one such incident in October where frontline members, with the support of the crime reduction unit, located a known property crime offender with a stolen vehicle in the Naramata area where they recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property and returned much of it to its rightful owner," he added.

One new member has joined the Oliver RCMP, one has joined Keremeos, one has joined Princeton and two officer transfers have been identified for Osoyoos.

Pollock said their teams will also be adding more road checks with holiday party season beginning, hoping to reduce some of the impaired driving incidents.

RURAL PENTICTON/ NARAMATA/ KALEDEN

In addressing local area crime statistics, Pollock said for Rural Penticton, there hasn't been much change since the year prior.

"There was a spike in bike theft. Most of that was from one location. So a little information to that particular campground where a lot of bikes are stolen, I think we'll resolve that issue by locking bikes up," he added.

"Fraud remains a typical issue with a lot of online components and I think people are generally getting more comfortable reporting them, even if they're not necessarily followed through upon."

Both Kaleden and Naramata had relatively low numbers.

OKANAGAN FALLS

Photo: Okanagan Falls RCMP

Okanagan Falls was an unfortunate victim to property crime by thieves that pass through the community.

"Okanagan Falls being between Oliver and Penticton, just got hit a couple times. We have made a couple of recent arrests," Pollock said.

"Every once in a while, unfortunately, we have to deal with a regional offender that rolls through and we do our best."

Okanagan Falls Area Director Matt Taylor asked about an emerging drug house issue that the community has expressed concerns to him about, and whether residents should continue to report activity they see to police.

"I'm not familiar with a particular drug house, and if it's a trafficking house, or if it's a user but, yes, keep reporting incidents," Pollock answered. "We'll do our best to see what the best thing to do with that house is—whether it's just someone that's there needs some support, or if it's a trafficking issue."

SUMMERLAND

Photo: Summerland RCMP

Cpl. Sean Hall with Summerland RCMP said the area has seen a reduction in violent crime being reported, but the jump in fraud cases is affecting many local seniors.

He spoke to council last week about the issue, planning to facilitate more education with the local, vulnerable population to prevent these from happening.

OLIVER

Photo: Oliver RCMP

Cpl. Chad Jackson with the Oliver RCMP echoed Summerland's report, seeing a drop in crime.

"We had a busy winter last year. We had quite a few property crime people and, for lack of a better word, prolific offenders were causing problems last winter, and Oliver quieted down through the summer. Theft of vehicles, and theft from vehicles is one of our bigger areas we were hit with through the tail end of the summer and continue to be hit with through the fall," he said.

Pollock noted that Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP detachment will be retiring in a few months, so the RCMP are actively working on replacing him.

OSOYOOS

Photo: Osoyoos RCMP

Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment said he expects the two new recruits identified for the detachment to be joining up soon, one in mid to late December, and the other one, although they are identified, will still need their replacement from where they're coming from, so may be a little while longer.

He noted that the uptick in stolen vehicles, which has been an issue for every detachment, not only in the south Okanagan, but throughout the Okanagan, continues.

"Vehicles are being stolen a lot more now than they have been in the past for us. And I mentioned before, F350s are the number one targeted vehicle, and that's just because they don't have the same immobilizer and they're a big truck, and they're able to use that vehicle for other crimes," he added.

"So the messaging I'd like to get out there to anyone who has an F350 or larger truck that doesn't have an immobilizer, think about getting one added on or some type of anti theft device."

He also wanted to remind residents warming their vehicles up parked outside, not to go inside while waiting for their vehicle to warm up.

"Please don't do that. It's just an opportunity and an easy target for a vehicle to be taken."

KEREMEOS

Photo: Keremeos RCMP

Cpl. Chad Parsons of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said their team recently have increased the amount of restorative justice forms completed and held a robbery prevention presentation for one of the local businesses.

In response to an uptick in online fraud, the detachment also completed another fraud presentation at the senior centre.

PRINCETON

Photo: Princeton RCMP

Pollock also addressed Princeton's quarterly statistics, as Sgt. Neil Potter was off completing a training program.

"On a crime reduction front, this last quarter, they made an arrest on somebody who was in from out of town responsible for both kind of violence and some property crime offences," he said.

He noted that the increase in bicycle thefts and break-and-enter offences was largely due to one individual.

"There was a significant offender who's doing a lot of crime in the Coalmont area that was taken into custody back in early October," Pollock said, noting he remains in custody.

Pollock encouraged the community to continue reporting crimes or suspicious activity they see in their area.