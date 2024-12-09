Pentictonites will see changes to garbage, recycling over holiday week

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is looking ahead to the holiday season and reminding residents about waste collection service changes.

Locals should know that waste collection will not take place on Christmas or New Year's Day, which both fall on a Wednesday this year. Days surrounding those dates will also be impacted.

Changes are as follows:

In addition to pickup changes, the city will be running its usual extra holiday recycling pickup for three consecutive weeks starting Monday, Dec. 23 and ending Friday, Jan. 10.

For more information on what items can be recycled, visit penticton.ca/recycling.