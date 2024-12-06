Penticton youth soccer club publishes formal apology following legal turmoil over firing

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton youth soccer club that went through some legal turmoil and infighting this year has formally apologized to its former director.

Pinnacles FC was sued by Jacquie Hartlein, its former technical director, who claimed she had been fired without cause in October 2023.

Pinnacles denied all allegations in a countersuit in May 2024, but now, the new board of directors has changed the tune.

The civil suit has been settled, with undisclosed details. Part of the settlement, however, includes a public apology from Pinnacles to Hartlein.

That apology was posted on the Pinnacles FC website on Dec. 5 and will be highlighted there for a week.

"The Board of Directors of the PFC would like to formally apologize to Jacquie Hertlein for the way in which she was treated both before and after her departure as the technical director. We agree that Ms. Hertlein’s departure was on a “without cause” basis, that there was no after-acquired cause for termination, and confirm the action brought in relation to her departure has been settled," the apology reads.

Through her lawyer, Hartlein provided comment.

"I am grateful that the new board of directors were able to see the truth of the issues in dispute and both recognize and apologize for the injustices done to me, by one or two former board members, and the subsequent damage to my reputation," Hartlein said.

"This is a vindication of my character and integrity and I wish the PFC Board of Directors well as they steward the club in the right direction in support of youth soccer."