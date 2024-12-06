Penticton hospital getting sacred space thanks to donation

Photo: Contributed

Penticton Regional Hospital will soon have a sacred space dedicated to people grieving, reflecting or finding solace, thanks to a generous new donation.

Kevin Huey has gifted $100,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to establish the space.

“Kevin’s generosity is paving the way for a profound change at Penticton Regional Hospital,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, in a press release.

“This initiative will provide a much-needed sanctuary for patients, families, and hospital staff — a place for grieving, relaxing, and prayer. We are incredibly grateful to Kevin for leading this effort and inspiring others to contribute.”

The gift is just the first step to making the sacred space into reality. The SOS Medical Foundation will work with Interior Health to design a space that "meets the diverse needs of the community."

“Having a place to turn to during life’s most difficult moments is vital for mental and emotional well-being,” Kevin said.

"This space will allow people to grieve, reflect, or pray in a supportive and peaceful environment. I hope my contribution inspires others to join this effort and help ensure the space becomes a reality for everyone.”

For more information or to contribute contact the SOS Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027.