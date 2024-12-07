Apex Mountain excited to host launch of freestyle season

Photo: Apex Freestyle Club Apex Mountain's world-renowned mogul run.

Apex Mountain Resort's winter season has kicked off, and hot on the heels will be the official start of freestyle season.

From Dec. 12 to 15, join the fun as aspiring Canadian and iInternational skiers attend the Apex Classic presented by Freestyle Canada and Toyo Tires.

Athletes aged 14-24 will be skiing bumps and jumps in the first opportunity for most athletes and coaches to evaluate their prospects for the coming season.

The results will be valued in Canada Cup Rankings and the top placing athletes will receive invitations to North American Cup events.

The public is welcome to come view the excitement, including mogul runs and impressive aerial feats. Representing Apex will be coach Alexa Chick and athletes Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendell, and Triggs Markle.

Apex Freestyle Club and the Gunbarrel Saloon will also be hosting a banquet on Dec. 14. Tickets are $35 and available online here.