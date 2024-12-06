Foundry Penticton hosting Youth Winter Market featuring local crafters

Photo: Pixabay

Support local youth and pick up some unique gifts at an upcoming event in Penticton.

On Dec. 13, Foundry Penticton will host a Youth Winter Market featuring artisans aged 12-24 selling their handcrafted wares.

"This event is not only a chance for these young individuals to showcase their skills and talents, but also an excellent opportunity to grow their entrepreneurial abilities," explains a press release from Foundry.

"We hope the community will come out to support these young entrepreneurs, fostering creativity and growth in the next generation of leaders."

The market will have an early bird shopping hour from 4 to 5 p.m. at Foundry's location on Main Street, exclusively for youth under 25.

Then, the general public will be welcome from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event is free to enter but vendors will be cash-only, so attendees are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Foundry is also collecting donations of non-perishable food items at the door, which will help stock their youth food pantry.